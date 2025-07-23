Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,599 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after buying an additional 763,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,229.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 732,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.