Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,840 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $237,270.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 607,737 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,919.33. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,938 shares of company stock worth $4,690,731 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.16. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

