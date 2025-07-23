Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,911 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.