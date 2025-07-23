Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,079 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1,184.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AtriCure by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AtriCure by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,512. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

