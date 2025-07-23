Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,243 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794,111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

