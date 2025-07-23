Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,269 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 107,983 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 1,472,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter.

BUR stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

In other news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,725. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 293,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,793.40. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

