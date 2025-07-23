Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.
Barclays stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Barclays has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
