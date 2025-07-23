Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,531,000 after buying an additional 1,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,816,000 after buying an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Barclays has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

