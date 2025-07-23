Barrington Research Weighs in on OUTFRONT Media Q4 Earnings

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

