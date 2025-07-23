BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
BHP Group Stock Up 3.5%
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
