Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04). Approximately 134,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 573,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Blackbird Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of £11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.19.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

