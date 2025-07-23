Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 366,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

