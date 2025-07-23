Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after acquiring an additional 554,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

