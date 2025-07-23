Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Receives $84.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

NYSE:BYD opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Boyd Gaming last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

