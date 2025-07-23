Brokerages Set Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $161.31

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.20 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

