Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $257.67

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.70.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CLH opened at $227.66 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,750,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

