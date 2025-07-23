Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $62.35

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.90.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Comerica has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
