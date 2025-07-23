Brokerages Set Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $32.30

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $29.87 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 51.7% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 212,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 69,666.7% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.