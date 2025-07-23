Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $104.59

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,636,000 after buying an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. PACCAR has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

