Brokerages Set SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $33.40

Shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. SLM has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

