Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $149.33

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $336,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

