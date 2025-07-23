Brokerages Set Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $209.86

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $196,351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

