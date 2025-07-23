Bryan Lee Stovall Sells 5,000 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $539,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,017.82. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,584,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

