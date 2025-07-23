Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.