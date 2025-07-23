Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,400% from the average daily volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 6.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

About Buzzi Unicem

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.