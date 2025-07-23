Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,400% from the average daily volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 6.0%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.
About Buzzi Unicem
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
