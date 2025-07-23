Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 206.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

