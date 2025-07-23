California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 269.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 833.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

