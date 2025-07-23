Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.07.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9%

Microsoft stock opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $514.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

