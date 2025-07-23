C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

