Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $250.88.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Centrus Energy’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEU. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $205.00 price objective on Centrus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

