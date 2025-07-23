Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,260,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NULG opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
