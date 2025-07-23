Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 18,150 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 120.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.