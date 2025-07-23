Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,644 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 215.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

AEIS opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

