Cerity Partners LLC Buys 14,109 Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $3,572,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

