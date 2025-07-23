Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

