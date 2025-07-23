Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $112,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.