Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 310,301 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

