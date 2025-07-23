Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Potlatch in the 4th quarter valued at $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Potlatch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,076,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatch by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,413,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Potlatch Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

