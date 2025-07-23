Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of 148.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.81 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the sale, the director owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

