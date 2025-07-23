Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of KT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

NYSE KT opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.68. KT Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

