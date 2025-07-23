Cerity Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.