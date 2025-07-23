Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. CX Institutional bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $974.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.