Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marqeta by 5,396.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 318,184 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marqeta by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

