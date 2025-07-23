Cerity Partners LLC Sells 68,374 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 18.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after buying an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

