CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,491 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 25,568,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,864,584,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $458,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.98.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

