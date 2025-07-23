Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles River Associates were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Charles River Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 599.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Associates

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,497.58. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Price Performance

Shares of CRAI opened at $174.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $214.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.65.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Charles River Associates Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

