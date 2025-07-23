Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.37.

Shares of CHTR opened at $395.85 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.76 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.15 and a 200-day moving average of $372.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

