Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 586.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,042,136 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 941,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,874,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 492,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

