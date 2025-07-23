Christopher B. Lamson Sells 2,500 Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $154,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,222.75. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $63.82.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Recommended Stories

