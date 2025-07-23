Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 17,910 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5%

NVDA stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,555,777. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

