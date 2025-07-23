Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.1% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

